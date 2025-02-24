Klaipėda Port Sets Record

Following an extraordinarily late end to last season, Klaipėda Port kicked off the 2025 cruise season with a record-breaking early start, welcoming its first cruise liner. Sixty-three cruise ships are expected to call at Klaipėda Port by mid-October.

"This early start to the cruise season is yet another sign that ports must adapt to rapidly changing market trends. This year’s first cruise ship arrives earlier than usual and challenges traditional seasonality, proving that maritime tourism is no longer confined to the warmer months. These developments reaffirm our commitment to investing in the growth of cruise shipping. Our goal is to create a modern terminal that meets the evolving needs of the market while ensuring the highest standards of service for both ships and their passengers." - says Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

The first ship of the 2025 season, Ambience, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, brought 1,289 passengers—mainly British—to Klaipėda.

Of the 63 cruise ships scheduled to arrive at Klaipėda Port this year, almost 40% will be longer than 290 meters. The largest ships of the season are Mein Schiff 7, built last year and visiting Klaipėda for the first time, and Mein Schiff 1, which belongs to the same cruise line. Both ships are 316 meters long and accommodate nearly 3,000 passengers and about 1,000 crew members.

The growing number of large ships arriving at Klaipėda Port reflects general shipping trends and the evolution of the cruise industry. To keep pace with market changes and accommodate all cruise ships, Klaipėda Port must continue to develop and expand accordingly.

The contract has already been signed, paving the way for a modern cruise ship terminal to be a new attraction for Klaipėda’s residents and visitors. Within three years, the Port Authority will reconstruct existing quays, build new ones on the land plot near the Winter Harbour—held in trust by the Port Authority—and adapt water depths to meet the terminal’s new requirements. The project will also create an attractive venue for events in the port city, featuring an open-air amphitheater facing the water, pedestrian and cycling paths, and spaces for recreation and events.

The cruise season in Klaipėda is expected to end on October 14 this year. The port anticipates 63 cruise ships—a 19% increase compared to 2024. The busiest months will be June, with 13 cruise ships, and July, when the port will welcome 18 ships. Eight of the more than 60 vessels are expected to call at Klaipėda for the first time. Additionally, the port looks forward to welcoming two new cruise lines, SeaDream Yacht Club and Atlas Ocean Voyages, whose ships will make their debut visits to the Lithuanian port.

Almost 70 cruise ships have already expressed their wish to visit Klaipėda and bring tourists here in 2026.