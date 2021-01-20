28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 20, 2021

New Kitsap Transit Ferry Completes Sea Trials

Enetai is a new catamaran ferry due to enter the Kitsap Transit fleet in a few weeks. Photo: BMT

Enetai is a new catamaran ferry due to enter the Kitsap Transit fleet in a few weeks. Photo: BMT

A new BMT design 140-ft. catamaran passenger ferry has  reportedly passed its sea trial and is due to enter the Kitsap Transit fleet in the next few weeks. 

Dubbed Enetai, the boat was built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) in Seattle, with a sister vessel, Commander,  due to be launched later in 2021.

The ferry is designed to carry 255 passengers on a single deck, with space for up to 26 bicycles. Designed with combined bow and side loaders to enable operations at multiple terminals, the vessel will provide a commuter link between Pier 50 in Seattle, Southworth and Kingston.

Twin MTU 16V4000 M65L engines combined with Kongsberg S71-4 waterjets allow the vessel to reach a top speed of 38 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots, while meeting US EPA Tier IV exhaust emissions regulations.

“This new design incorporates the latest in exhaust after-treatment technologies, leading to a significant reduction in the emissions of NOx and SOx,” said Sylvain Julien, Director of Naval Architecture at BMT.

Enetai is a new catamaran ferry due to enter the Kitsap Transit fleet in a few weeks. Photo: BMT

Related News

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 The new X10 TITAN range from ATLAS Incinerators.

Atlas Incinerators Debuts X10 Titan Range

 © Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Stronger Rates Lift Baltic Index to Three-month Peak

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 Image: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Launches Priority Cargo Service

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int