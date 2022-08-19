28996 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Jurong Port, MHI and JERA Explore Plan to Build Ammonia Power Plant in Singapore

Copyright R_Yosha/AdobeStock

A consortium of Singapore and Japanese companies have signed an initial agreement to build a power plant fuelled only by ammonia in the city state.

Singapore's Jurong Port, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP) and JERA plan to build the 60 megawatt (MW) gas turbine combined cycle plant on Singapore's Jurong Island, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Jurong Port and MHI-AP in August 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a pre-feasibility study on ammonia direct combustion technology for green power generation which was concluded in March.

The project aims to supply green electricity and develop an ammonia bunkering terminal for ships as part of Singapore's goal of achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

"We feel this MoU could help pave the way for encouraging the adoption of hydrogen in Singapore through aggregation of demand across multiple sectors, mainly the power sector and the maritime sector," said Ooi Boon Hoe, chief executive officer of Jurong Port.


(Reuters)

