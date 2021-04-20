28860 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 20, 2021

James Fisher Names CFO

Credit: joyfotoliakid/AdobeStock

Credit: joyfotoliakid/AdobeStock

Marine and offshore services provider James Fisher and Sons on Tuesday announced the appointment of Duncan Kennedy as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director with effect from May 4, 2021, when he will join the Board.

Group Finance Director Stuart Kilpatrick in March informed the James Fisher Board of his intention to step down from the Board on April 29, 2021, following the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Kennedy joins James Fisher from BTG plc ("BTG"), previously a FTSE250 international specialist healthcare company, where he was Chief Financial Officer for two years until the company was acquired in 2019.

Malcolm Paul, Chairman, commented: "We are delighted that Duncan Kennedy has agreed to join James Fisher as its new CFO. Duncan has gained significant managerial and financial experience in a variety of roles and has a track record of creating sustainable stakeholder value through both organic and acquisitive strategies.

"We look forward to Duncan contributing strongly towards James Fisher becoming a purpose-led, values-driven company and delivering the growth potential inherent within the company."

