Huisman Secures Port Order for Automated Stacking Cranes

Dutch manufacturer Huisman has entered the port and logistics market with the order for series of automated stacking cranes (ACSs) from Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT).

The ACSs will serve for the efficient handling and buffering of containers. The cranes feature a fully automated process for handling and buffering containers, providing a solution for enhanced operational efficiency, required for 24/7 operational time.

The diversification in port automation underscores Huisman's commitment to providing solutions across diverse sectors by utilizing its in-house engineering and production expertise.

This varies from high-tech automation and motion compensation systems to large complex structures.

Huisman strategically divides the manufacturing process between two of its European facilities, with all welding and pre-assembly taking place in the Czech Republic and final assembly in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

Commissioning and testing will take place at the ECT Delta terminal at the Maasvlakte, in the Port of Rotterdam.

“We are very grateful to ECT for this contract which has led to our entry the port & logistics sector. Four million non-stop handling cycles over 30 years demand high-quality equipment. Huisman's dedication to quality and reliability aligns seamlessly with the standards of ECT,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.