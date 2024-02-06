Subscribe
Search

Huisman Secures Port Order for Automated Stacking Cranes

February 6, 2024

(Credit: Huisman)
(Credit: Huisman)

Dutch manufacturer Huisman has entered the port and logistics market with the order for series of automated stacking cranes (ACSs) from Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT).

The ACSs will serve for the efficient handling and buffering of containers. The cranes feature a fully automated process for handling and buffering containers, providing a solution for enhanced operational efficiency, required for 24/7 operational time.

The diversification in port automation underscores Huisman's commitment to providing solutions across diverse sectors by utilizing its in-house engineering and production expertise.

This varies from high-tech automation and motion compensation systems to large complex structures.

Huisman strategically divides the manufacturing process between two of its European facilities, with all welding and pre-assembly taking place in the Czech Republic and final assembly in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

Commissioning and testing will take place at the ECT Delta terminal at the Maasvlakte, in the Port of Rotterdam.

“We are very grateful to ECT for this contract which has led to our entry the port & logistics sector. Four million non-stop handling cycles over 30 years demand high-quality equipment. Huisman's dedication to quality and reliability aligns seamlessly with the standards of ECT,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

Ports Europe Infrastructure Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Kuala Linggi International Port)

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Kuala Linggi...
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Set to Open New Waterfront Park
(Photo: Port Saint John)

Port Saint John Completes West Side Terminals...
© max5128 / Adobe Stock

Russia's Ust-Luga Port Continues Crude, Fuel Exports While...
Talleyrand Marine Terminal (Photo: JAXPORT)

Public-private Partnership to Expand Operations at...
Source: ESPO

EU Report Recognizes Need for Port Investment Stability

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Logistics News

Huisman Secures Port Order for Automated Stacking Cranes

Huisman Secures Port Order for Automated Stacking Cranes

Car Trade Restarts at US Northwest Terminal 46

Car Trade Restarts at US Northwest Terminal 46

Cruise Passenger Numbers Rebound at Port of New Orleans

Cruise Passenger Numbers Rebound at Port of New Orleans

Asia LNG Imports Are Robust, But Record Supply Keeps Spot Prices Muted

Asia LNG Imports Are Robust, But Record Supply Keeps Spot Prices Muted

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News