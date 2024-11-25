Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy

Today, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS) completed the formal transfer of the Robinson Bay tugboat to the Great Lakes Maritime Academy during a ceremony at Snell Lock.

This celebrated vessel, originally built in 1958, will now serve as a training platform for the Academy’s maritime students, fostering the education of future mariners. At the ceremony, GLS Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Great Lakes Maritime Academy Superintendent Jerry Achenbach, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jon Hickey made remarks.

GLS Administrator Adam Tindall-Schlicht highlighted the importance of this donation, stating, “By placing this iconic tugboat in the hands of an institution dedicated to maritime excellence, we are ensuring that the Robinson Bay remains an active part of the Great Lakes maritime community, contributing to both its legacy and its future. We look forward to witnessing how the Academy utilizes this vessel to promote stewardship and education on the Great Lakes.”

The Great Lakes Maritime Academy, based in Traverse City, Michigan, is committed to using the Robinson Bay to provide hands-on training that prepares students for real-world careers in maritime. Superintendent Jerry Achenbach expressed the Academy’s excitement: “This generous contribution from the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation provides our students with an invaluable tool for real-world learning. The Robinson Bay will be a cornerstone of our training program, and we are honored to uphold its legacy.”

Rear Admiral Jon P. Hickey, U.S. Coast Guard stated, "Today's transfer of the Robinson Bay tugboat represents a remarkable investment in the future of our maritime workforce and the legacy of the Great Lakes. This vessel has served with distinction for over six decades, and now, in the hands of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy, it will continue to shape and inspire the next generation of mariners. The Coast Guard is proud to support initiatives like these that strengthen our maritime heritage, bolster workforce readiness, and foster a deep respect for the unique waterways we are all dedicated to preserving.”

Today’s donation underscores GLS’s dedication to advancing maritime education and supporting the region’s economy through the preservation of Great Lakes resources and history.