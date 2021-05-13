28868 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, May 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 13, 2021

Hapag-Lloyd Reports Strong First Quarter

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd said on Wednesday it increased its net profit in the first quarter to 1.2 billion euros ($1.45 billion) and kept up its guidance for "clearly higher" full year earnings.

"We concluded the first quarter with a very positive financial result and look back overall on a solid start to the year," said Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd, the world's number five container liner.

Its net profit had slumped to 25 million euros a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Citing high demand for container transport and higher freight rate income, the company stressed that despite, the successes, the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis and congested supply chains continue to present a huge challenge to the shipping sector.

Transport volumes were down at roughly 3 million twenty-foot equivalent standard container units (TEU) compared with 3.1 million TEU in first quarter 2020, due to ship shortages in the right place at the right time.

Around the world, port waiting times have lengthened due to labour shortages and traffic snarl-ups during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to delays in returning empty containers.

A roughly 27% lower price of bunker, or shipping fuel at $384 per tonne on average, had a positive impact.

First quarter EBITDA stood at 1.6 billion euros, more than three times the 469 million a year earlier, while EBIT, at 1.3 billion euros, compared with 160 million euros in 2020.


($1 = 0.8248 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Related News

© Slobodan / Adobe Stock

Three More Ever Given Crew Members Cleared to Go Home

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 © Firefighter Montreal / Adobe Stock

Canadian Government Ends Montreal Port Strike

 (Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM Orders 22 New Vessels from CSSC

 Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Shipfitter

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int