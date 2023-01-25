Subscribe
Search

Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics

January 25, 2023

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)
(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate.

Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to subscribe to a capital increase by the company and raise Hapag-Lloyd’s shareholding to 40%. The contracting parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal.

J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited is a private terminal and inland transport service provider in India. The operations comprise container terminals, a multi-purpose terminal, inland container depots, container freight stations and additional logistics activities, such as rail service offerings across India. The company employs around 5,400 staff and handles a combined container volume of approximately 1.6 million TEU. J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited recently won additional concessions for operating container terminals in Nhava Sheva and Tuticorin.

“Terminal and infrastructure investments are a crucial element of our strategic agenda and India is one of our key growth markets. Acquiring a significant share in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited will significantly boost our presence in India with a trusted local partner and it is another important step to build up our terminal and infrastructure business,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd has continuously expanded its involvement in the terminal sector, most recently through an agreement to acquire the terminal business of Chile-based SM SAAM. Hapag-Lloyd also has stakes in the Italy-based Spinelli Group, the JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, Terminal TC3 in Tangier, and Terminal 2 in Damietta, Egypt, which is currently under construction.

The closing of the transactions is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and to additional conditions customary for a transaction of this kind.

Ports Asia Terminals

Related Logistics News

© Jason / Adobe Stock

Saudi Arabia Remains China's Top Crude Supplier
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Singapore's Top Bunker Suppliers of 2022
(Image: LNG Canada)

Electricity Constraints Force Canada's First LNG Terminal...
(Photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022
(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Completes Russia Exit


Trending Logistics News

The US$1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port is commissioned in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Nigerian Ports Authority)

Nigeria Opens 'Game Changer' Billion-dollar Deep Seaport
Ports
(Photo: Freeport LNG)

US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses...
Tankers

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics

Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics

Thai Dec Exports Miss Forecast, Outlook Weak

Thai Dec Exports Miss Forecast, Outlook Weak

US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses Its Requirements

US Coast Guard Says Freeport LNG Hazard Study Addresses Its Requirements

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Gets $131 Million for Container Terminal Upgrade

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Gets $131 Million for Container Terminal Upgrade

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News