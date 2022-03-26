Giesick Named COO, Colonial Group

Colonial Group Inc. announced that Brett Giesick has been named chief operating officer for the Savannah-based group of companies. Giesick has served as president of Colonial Group’s retail division, Enmarket, since 2017. He is the first person to serve in the role of COO for Colonial.

Giesick’s new responsibilities will include direct oversight of all subsidiary companies of the family-owned business founded in 1921, along with human resources responsibility for the group. The diversified energy and port-related company has grown to become one of America’s largest privately held companies, and now includes Colonial Oil, Colonial Terminals, Colonial Fuel & Lubricant Services, Enmarket, Colonial Energy, Colonial Chemical Solutions, Colonial Towing, Savannah Yacht Center and Aqua Smart.