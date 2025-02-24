Subscribe
Fully Automated Tuas Port Hits Milestone

February 24, 2025

PSA Tuas Port 10mil TEU Photo: PSA Singapore
PSA Tuas Port 10mil TEU Photo: PSA Singapore

PSA Singapore has handled 10 million TEUs at Tuas Port, the world's largest fully automated container terminal, since its operations began in September 2022. This achievement highlights Tuas Port’s strategic significance because it is a cornerstone of Singapore’s supply chain and logistics industry.

As a key node in the global maritime ecosystem, Tuas Port is designed to meet the growing demands of international trade and strengthen Singapore’s status as a leading transshipment hub. This milestone is a testament to the port’s cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, operational efficiency, and the collaborative efforts of PSA’s customers, partners, and workforce.

Tuas Port began with three berths and now has 11 in operation. PSA remains dedicated to advancing sustainable and smart technologies across port operations, ensuring that Tuas Port continues to set industry benchmarks for operational and service excellence and leads the way in environmental stewardship.

Ports Automation Container Terminal

