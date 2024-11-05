FuelEU Compliance Unit Launched

STX Group, in partnership with Azolla, launched a new maritime decarbonization solution, FuelEU Compliance Unit, which aims to enable shipowners and fleet managers to easily comply with FuelEU Maritime, the new European maritime regulation promoting the adoption of renewable fuels, coming into effect on January 1, 2025.

The partnership builds on STX Group’s experience in environmental commodities trading and climate solutions, combined with Azolla’s capabilities in helping shipowners and operators monitor, report and reduce their carbon emissions by utilizing Azolla’s CASPER platform. This is done by a new decarbonization approach, whereby vessels are pooled and selected ships are fueled with renewable fuels such as biofuels or bio-LNG. The renewable fuel usage is credited across the entire pool, ensuring collective compliance. Unlike traditional carbon credits, which often focus on emissions reductions in the supply chain, FuelEU Compliance Unit directly addresses emissions from the ships themselves, ensuring full compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation for all vessels on the CASPER platform.