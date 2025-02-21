Subscribe
Florida International Terminal Commits to $25m Investment

February 21, 2025

FIT at night Image Courtesy FIT
Florida International Terminal (FIT), one of SAAM Terminals' port terminals, had a great 2024: not only did it manage to extend its concession until 2035, but it also made significant progress in innovations to improve its service.

"The concession extension agreement includes a powerful investment plan of US$ 25 million by 2026, which involves incorporating new technologies and operational efficiency measures, such as new state-of-the-art container handling equipment from Taylor Machine Works and accident and collision prevention technology from Strata Worldwide, among others. This will allow us to continue providing excellent and safe service to support foreign trade," highlighted FIT's CEO, Justin P. Weir.

Among the milestones of the period is the reception of four Super Post Panamax cranes for Port Everglades, in addition to welcoming new vessel services from Ocean Network Express, COSCO, CMA CGM, and Maersk Line to the terminal. Furthermore, the terminal completed implementing the Advent eModal system, which is applied in Port Everglades and improves container appointment scheduling for carriers, enhancing the efficiency of the entire logistics chain.

In 2024, the port terminal, which specializes in handling containers and out-of-gauge cargo, transferred 332,262 TEU and 2,825,963 million tons of cargo and serviced  510 vessels.

Ports Terminals

Logistics News

