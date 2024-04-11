First LNG Bunkering Performed at Klaipeda Port

The first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation was performed in Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda. LNG tanker Avenir Aspiration bunkered 326 cubic meters of liquified natural gas to a 170-meter length CMA CGM container vessel Containerships Aurora on April 9.

Vladas Motiejunas, harbormaster, said, “This successful LNG bunkering operation is a milestone for Klaipeda Port and a significant leap forward in diversifying and improving the quality of services port provides to maritime operators. The operation leverages our strategic advantages, including the existing infrastructure of the LNG floating storage and regasification terminal Independence, to offer cleaner, more sustainable bunkering solutions. Klaipeda Port is now firmly on the map as a convenient and reliable location for LNG bunkering in the region.”

LNG is seen as a cleaner marine fuel as it reduces emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Klaipeda Port said it has ambitions to offer a wider variety of alternative green fuels in the future, including on-site production and bunkering of green hydrogen starting in early 2026.

CMA CGM operates three LNG-powered vessels in the Baltic Sea, with regular calls at the Port of Klaipeda. There are plans to expand the LNG-powered vessel fleet to six in the near future.

“The possibility to bunker LNG container vessels in the Port of Klaipeda is a strong sign that the port infrastructure is adapting in line with carbon zero targets in shipping. CMA CGM plans to have Klaipeda Port as a regular spot for LNG vessel bunkering,” said Saulius Kazakevicius, General Manager at CMA CGM Lithuania.

Avenir LNG is a fully integrated small-scale LNG supplier, currently operating the second largest small-scale LNG fleet with five LNG transport and bunker vessels and provides LNG bunkering services globally. The company secures the energy supply for a range of vessels and terminals in the area, including Sweden, Lithuania and Finland.