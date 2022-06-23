28980 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, June 24, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 23, 2022

Fincantieri Floats Out Viking Saturn Cruise Ship

Credit: Fincantieri

Credit: Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has floated out the Viking Saturn, the latest cruise ship Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, at the shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Present at the ceremony were Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. The godmother of the ceremony was Elena Del Mastro, the shipyard employee.

The Viking Saturn will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. Like its sister ships, Viking Saturn is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

According to Fincantieri, the “Viking Saturn”, the tenth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios and London-based SMC Design, who gave the ship "a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance."

"In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto," Fincantieri said.

Credit: Fincantieri

Related News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

 While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 [L to R]: Chris Green, Washington State Department of Commerce Assistant Director for the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness; Elliot Smith, Director of real estate and properties, Port of Bellingham; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy. Photo courtesy Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy to open new Battery Factory in the U.S.

 (Photo: Nick Corbin, courtesy Chamber of Marine Commerce)

US Grain Shipments Through Great Lakes-Seaway Up 39%

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● Belfast

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship finance lawyer

● London, Uk

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int