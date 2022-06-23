Fincantieri Floats Out Viking Saturn Cruise Ship

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has floated out the Viking Saturn, the latest cruise ship Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, at the shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Present at the ceremony were Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. The godmother of the ceremony was Elena Del Mastro, the shipyard employee.

The Viking Saturn will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. Like its sister ships, Viking Saturn is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

According to Fincantieri, the “Viking Saturn”, the tenth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios and London-based SMC Design, who gave the ship "a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance."

"In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto," Fincantieri said.

Credit: Fincantieri