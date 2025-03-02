Subscribe
Search

CMA CGM: US Fees on China Vessels Would Impact All Shipping Firms

March 2, 2025

© Tupungato / Adobe Stock
© Tupungato / Adobe Stock

U.S. proposals to hit Chinese vessels with high port fees would have a major impact on all firms in a container shipping industry in which most vessels are built in China, French-based shipping firm CMA CGM said on Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has proposed charging up to $1.5 million for Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports as part of its investigation into China's expansion in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.

"China builds more than half of all container ships in the world, so this would have a significant effect on all shipping firms," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters.

CMA CGM, controlled by the family of Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade, is the world's third-largest container shipping line. It has a large U.S. presence, operating several port terminals while subsidiary APL has 10 U.S.-flagged vessels, Fernandez said.

Asked about Ocean Alliance, a vessel-sharing agreement involving CMA CGM and Asian partners including China's COSCO, he said CMA CGM has had no indications the alliance could be called into question in view of U.S. policy.

He declined to comment further on the USTR proposals pending a decision expected in April.

The group already expects some impact on shipping this year from new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which could accelerate a shift in trade routes underway since Trump's first-term tariffs on China, Fernandez said.

A rush to beat new tariffs fuelled strong shipping volumes last year, a trend which has continued at the start of 2025, Fernandez said.

CMA CGM reported a 7.8% rise in shipped volumes in 2024, supporting an 18% rise in group sales to $55.48 billion.

The market outlook, however, appeared less favourable this year given geopolitical uncertainty and with the risk of vessel overcapacity, he said.

Disruption in the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants absorbed extra capacity last year, as many ships took a longer route around Southern Africa.

A return to regular traffic through the Red Sea following the ceasefire in Gaza would change that balance, and might lead firms to scrap older vessels, Fernandez added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Gus Trompiz, additional reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Regulation Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Container Ship Over-Supply Looming
The area of the container collapse is pictured (left) and a closer view of the collapsed containers on the President Eisenhower (right). (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Cargo Lost Due to Incorrect Cargo Weight Data
Copyright Studio Porto Sabbia/AdobeStock

LNG Cruise Ship Bunkering Completed at Singapore Cruise...
Copyright Lefteris Papaulakis/AdobeStock

USTR Floats $1.5m Charge to Chinese-Built Ships Entering...
Copyright Parilov/AdobeStock

USCG Safety Alert: Understand the Explosion Hazards of...

Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Viasea adds London Thamesport to Northern European, Baltic Route

Viasea adds London Thamesport to Northern European, Baltic Route

DOE Reduces Barriers for LNG Bunkering

DOE Reduces Barriers for LNG Bunkering

ASRY Hosts Workshop for Industry Standards

ASRY Hosts Workshop for Industry Standards

Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen

Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Trump's trade threats increase global ocean shipping uncertainty
CMA CGM: US port fees on China ships would affect all shipping companies
Russian port operator in Syria denies losing contract