Fairbanks Morse wins POs from Austal USA

January 13, 2025

Tagos 25 (c) Fairbanks Morse
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has received POs from Austal USA to provide critical equipment for the U.S. Navy’s next-generation TAGOS-25 program.

Through Fairbanks Morse Defense businesses American Fan, Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Maxim Watermakers, and Welin Lambie, the defense supplier will deliver and install fundamental systems for TAGOS-25’s oceanic surveillance ships.

The TAGOS-25 ocean surveillance ships are designed to support U.S. Navy antisubmarine warfare operations by gathering underwater acoustic data through Surveillance Towed-Array Sensor System (SURTASS) equipment. This next-generation platform will replace the five aging Victorious-class TAGOS, which entered service from 1991 – 1993. Austal USA will construct the TAGOS-25 vessels in Mobile, Alabama.

"As our global rivals advance their submarine programs with cutting-edge technologies, the Military Sealift Command must modernize its capabilities to detect and outmaneuver these formidable vessels with proven, reliable equipment from trusted suppliers," said Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier. "With our recent acquisitions, Fairbanks Morse Defense is distinctly positioned to offer a comprehensive portfolio of equipment that maritime defense leaders already rely on, with the added benefit of streamlined processes, reduced time, and cost savings realized by working through a single supplier instead of multiple vendors."

Fairbanks Morse Defense has received POs as follows:

American Fan, the primary supplier of shock-qualified fans for U.S. Navy surface ships, will provide axial and centrifugal fans. The company’s ventilation solutions are utilized in a broad range of onboard air-moving applications, from compartment ventilation to gas turbine air supply. They are specified in over 35 U.S. Navy, Military Sea Lift Command and U.S. Coast Guard shipbuilding programs, including the CVN, DDG, LPD, LHA, FFG, and LCS.

Federal Equipment Company (FEC), a design engineering and manufacturer of marine deck machinery and systems, will provide capstans and a center well hatch. FEC’s capstans assist in applying force to ropes and cables. Its center well hatch allows quick deployment of surveillance and detection equipment to support carrier strike groups and amphibious-ready group operations. FEC has provided numerous capstans and marine-designed hatches and closures for various U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels.

Maxim Watermakers, an OEM provider of freshwater generation, water treatment, and seawater cooling technologies to the U.S. military for over 70 years, will deliver seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) and high-purity reverse osmosis (HPRO) systems. These water treatment systems are designed to provide clean, high-quality freshwater by filtering salt and other total dissolved solids. Maxim Watermakers equipment can be found on ships throughout the U.S. fleet, such as DDG 51 Flight III, OPC Phase II, Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USNS Mercy-class hospital ships, and USCG heavy icebreakers. The company will also supply Constellation-class frigates with its critical water treatment equipment.

Maxim Watermakers was also awarded a PO for a brominator to sanitize and disinfect water.

Welin Lambie, a designer, engineer and manufacturer of davits, will provide gravity davits. Navy ships typically use these davits to launch and retrieve lifeboats and similar vessels. Welin Lambie was established in 1901 and today is responsible for 90% of the davit production exported worldwide.


