Subscribe
Search

ABL Expands Operations into Namibia

February 27, 2025

Anne Myers, ABL’s Country Manager to South Africa and Namibia Image: ABL
Anne Myers, ABL’s Country Manager to South Africa and Namibia Image: ABL

Energy and marine consultancy ABL launches a new entity in Namibia, expanding its growing operations in-country to support the local oil & gas market while developing its offering to support Namibia’s energy transition. 

ABL has supported energy and marine projects in Namibia for over a decade. Opening an official entity is the natural next step for us. It cements ABL’s commitment and local engagement to support the country in delivering on its energy objectives,” comments Anne Myers, ABL’s Country Manager to South Africa and Namibia.

Namibia is a significant player in African energy, focusing on traditional oil & gas development, alongside plans to harness its extensive solar and wind energy resources. The country’s renewable energy potential is evident in its promise as a green hydrogen hub for Africa.

ABL Namibia will provide the company’s full technical service offering in energy and marine consulting, focusing on marine technical due diligence, rig inspections and rig moving, marine inspections and surveys, marine warranty survey, and maritime services, including ports consulting.

Via the support of its sister company, the renewable energy consultancy OWC, the new entity will also provide a springboard to expand its expertise in energy transition and green energy technical advisory, engineering, and consulting.

ABL Namibia complements the company’s further presence in Africa, with offices in Egypt, Republic of Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa. ABL is further supported by its consultancy presence in Algeria and Morocco.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global oil & gas, renewables, and maritime sectors.

Oil & Gas

Related Logistics News

DP World Posorja joins Portchain Connect Network
Source: Ports Australia

Ports Australia Calls for Action on Cyber Security
DP World Southampton. Photo Credit Andrew Sassoli-Walker

DP World Invests £60M in New Cranes at UK Port
Image courtesy DP World

DP World Hits Record @ Jebel Ali Port
Aerial Vew of container yard at Southhampton logistics hub_Photo_Courtesy_DP World

DP World's Carbon Inset Program Passes Milestone
(Credit: Source Galileo)

Source Galileo, Portland Port to Progress Offshore Wind in...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot Boat

Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot Boat

ASRY Engages in NAVDEX 2025 Talks

ASRY Engages in NAVDEX 2025 Talks

International Seaways Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

GMV Selected to Enhance Nav Safety in Two Ports

GMV Selected to Enhance Nav Safety in Two Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China's 'green' jet-fuel plants delay their start up due to lack of policy
In March, oil loadings at Russia's western port ports fell by 8% m/m
South Korea's MFG purchases about 65,000 tonnes of corn, traders claim