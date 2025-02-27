ABL Expands Operations into Namibia

Energy and marine consultancy ABL launches a new entity in Namibia, expanding its growing operations in-country to support the local oil & gas market while developing its offering to support Namibia’s energy transition.

“ABL has supported energy and marine projects in Namibia for over a decade. Opening an official entity is the natural next step for us. It cements ABL’s commitment and local engagement to support the country in delivering on its energy objectives,” comments Anne Myers, ABL’s Country Manager to South Africa and Namibia.

Namibia is a significant player in African energy, focusing on traditional oil & gas development, alongside plans to harness its extensive solar and wind energy resources. The country’s renewable energy potential is evident in its promise as a green hydrogen hub for Africa.

ABL Namibia will provide the company’s full technical service offering in energy and marine consulting, focusing on marine technical due diligence, rig inspections and rig moving, marine inspections and surveys, marine warranty survey, and maritime services, including ports consulting.

Via the support of its sister company, the renewable energy consultancy OWC, the new entity will also provide a springboard to expand its expertise in energy transition and green energy technical advisory, engineering, and consulting.

ABL Namibia complements the company’s further presence in Africa, with offices in Egypt, Republic of Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa. ABL is further supported by its consultancy presence in Algeria and Morocco.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global oil & gas, renewables, and maritime sectors.