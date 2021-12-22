New Dredges Enter Service in Bangladesh

DSC Dredge and Deep Diggers Ltd announced the launch of a new 18-inch Shark Class dredge manufactured in Bangladesh.

In 2019 U.S.-based cutter suction dredge manufacturer DSC Dredge signed a memorandum of understanding with Deep Diggers Ltd, Bangladesh with a project focus of providing an engineering design and component package. Deep Diggers imported all the dredge components from DSC including the Caterpillar diesel engine, dredge pump, gearbox, cutter assembly, winches, hydraulic system and lever room and controls. All steel fabrication including the hull, side pontoons, ladder and spuds were built by Deep Diggers at their facility in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Deep Diggers installed all the DSC supplied components including the complete hydraulic and electrical systems. After a year building, two 18” Shark Class dredges have been launched. DSC provided product support for 30 days onsite to help commission the two new dredges and provide crew training in operations and maintenance.

Director of International Dredge Sales at DSC Dredge, Charles Sinunu commented, “Deep Diggers Chairman Gauhar Siraj Jamil and his directors had the wisdom and confidence that they could produce quality dredges with the support from DSC. I expected some challenges with the first build but everything went very smoothly. We have proved the concept to ourselves and to the local market. We look forward to a very long relationship with Deep Diggers.”

The 18” Shark Model SH-10300-200-56D has the advantage to dig to 17m (56 ft) below the surface, deeper than most of the dredges in Bangladesh. The dredges built in Bangladesh will use the same advanced components as DSC dredges built in the U.S. including variable displacement-load sense and variable displacement-closed loop systems. They are powered by a single Caterpillar C32 diesel engine rated 1125 hp and features a 200 hp cutter drive.

With the DSC hydraulic system and fuel-efficient Caterpillar engine, this dredge will have a very low cost of operation, DSC said.

One of the Deep Diggers Directors, Omar Sharif (Tuhin), stated, “We were pleased to partner with the premier dredge manufacturer from the USA, DSC Dredge. I have known Charlie Sinunu for more than 15 years and we always hoped that we could find a project together. Now as one of the directors of Deep Diggers and the local representative of DSC, we can build as well as service all DSC dredges in the country. We are factory trained and pride ourselves on providing 24/7/365 service to all DSC clients in Bangladesh. We look forward to building many more dredges in the future with DSC.”

DSC Dredge President and CEO, Bob Wetta commented, “I am extremely proud of the finished product, with all of the setbacks of COVID in 2020, the Deep Diggers manufacturing team stayed diligent in bringing this dredge to life. We look forward to the future and what it holds for our collaboration.”