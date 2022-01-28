28945 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Abu Dhabi Maritime takes control of all Ferry Services in Abu Dhabi's waterways

Al Dhafra vehicle and passenger ferry connecting Dalma Island with Jebel Dhanna Port. Photo courtesy Abu Dhabi Maritime

Abu Dhabi Maritime, the custodian of all of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems, has assumed responsibility for all ferry services operating within Abu Dhabi’s waterways.

Operating under the AD Ports Group, with guidance from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the organization is integrating the Ferry Operations Branch of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) under the scope of its services. The move will see Abu Dhabi Maritime manage and oversee the daily operation of the Emirate’s two major ferry lines — the Dalma Island Water Transport Service, which connects Dalma Island and Jebel Dhanna Port, and the Al Aliah Island Water Transport Service, which connects Al Aliah Island and Al Saadiyat Island.

Priorities will be to drive the development of several key business areas associated with ferry operations, including the creation of new infrastructure such as ferry stations, acquisition of vessels, enhancement of staff capabilities, fostering third-party contractor relationships, as well as leading the digitalisation of Abu Dhabi’s ferry services.

“Consolidating ferry operations under a single entity that is focused solely on growing Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector, will help achieve our government’s vision of positioning our Emirate as a global maritime hub," said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of AD Ports Group,.

