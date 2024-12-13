Daniel Winter named President of Danfoss Power Solutions

Danfoss today announced that Daniel Winter has been named president of Danfoss Power Solutions. He succeeds Eric Alström who, after 12 years with Danfoss, has decided to seek new challenges outside the company.

Daniel Winter will join the Danfoss Group Executive Team and take over as President of Danfoss Power Solutions on January 1, 2025. He is well-prepared for the new role and has extensive experience within the company. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for Danfoss Power Solutions, where he plays a critical role on the Power Solutions Leadership Team (PSLT), driving the financial strategy and ensuring solid segment performance during strong growth and challenging market conditions.



“I’m excited to build on our strong foundation, great products and solutions, excellent customer relationships, and a fantastic and talented team with a history of delivering great results,” Daniel Winter said. “While the market presents challenges, we’re prepared to navigate them and take Power Solutions to the next level.”

Before his current position, Daniel Winter served as Senior Vice President, Head of Finance Functions, for Danfoss Group from 2017 to 2020, and as Senior Vice President, Finance and Controlling, at Sauer-Danfoss from 2013 to 2017. He holds a Master’s in managerial economics, controlling, and tax from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany.

“I am very proud to announce that Daniel will join the Danfoss Group Executive Team and take over the role of Segment President of Danfoss Power Solutions. He will ensure continuity and keep us on track for our long-term growth plans,” said Kim Fausing, Danfoss President and CEO. “Daniel brings a wealth of experience, having spent most of his career with Danfoss and Danfoss Power Solutions. He shares our ambitions and passion for the mobile and industrial hydraulics business and will, together with the PSLT, develop the business further with our customers. I would like to thank Eric for his dedication, strong leadership, and great contributions to Danfoss and Danfoss Power Solutions over the past 12 years. We wish Eric every success in the future and Daniel all the best in his new role.”

Eric Alström joined Danfoss in 2012 as President and CEO of Sauer-Danfoss. Since then, and with his leadership, the segment has transformed into a strong global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics and electrification.

“Danfoss has transformed tremendously since I joined 12 years ago, especially in the last five years,” Eric Alström said. “Merging the Eaton Hydraulics team with the Power Solutions team has been the highlight of my career. Many former Eaton colleagues said it felt like coming home, making the integration much smoother, and the rest of us felt the same way. Together, we’ve solidified our role as a leader in hydraulics, which remains core to Danfoss. Danfoss is a very special company, and I will always value our clear purpose, long-term strategic vision, and strong DNA and culture.”