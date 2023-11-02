Danelec Acquires MacGregor VDR Business

Danelec, a leader in the production of electronic equipment for the maritime industry, consolidates its market position in the Voyage Data Recorders sector with the acquisition of MacGregor's business in this field. With this investment, Danelec enhances its installed base to a total of 16,000. With the acquisition of MacGregor's Voyage Data Recorder business (VDR) including the Maritime Data Engine (MDE) Software, Danish Danelec further establishes itself as a global leader in the market for VDRs in the maritime industry.

MacGregor is owned by Finnish Cargotec. Cargotec acquired Interschalt Maritime Systems in 2016 and integrated the VDR and MDE portfolio from the Interschalt services business under MacGregor. That is the portfolio that Danelec is now taking over. It brings joy to Danelec, that not only the product but also several team members are becoming part of Danelec. The entire team is thrilled about the transfer. Especially Nicola Jensch, who is taking over the daily management of the German business for Danelec in connection with the consolidation is looking forward to the business opportunities.