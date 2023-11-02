Subscribe
Search

Danelec Acquires MacGregor VDR Business

November 2, 2023

Casper Jensen CEO Danelec. Image courtesy Danelec
Casper Jensen CEO Danelec. Image courtesy Danelec

Danelec, a leader in the production of electronic equipment for the maritime industry, consolidates its market position in the Voyage Data Recorders sector with the acquisition of MacGregor's business in this field. With this investment, Danelec enhances its installed base to a total of 16,000. With the acquisition of MacGregor's Voyage Data Recorder business (VDR) including the Maritime Data Engine (MDE) Software, Danish Danelec further establishes itself as a global leader in the market for VDRs in the maritime industry.

MacGregor is owned by Finnish Cargotec. Cargotec acquired Interschalt Maritime Systems in 2016 and integrated the VDR and MDE portfolio from the Interschalt services business under MacGregor. That is the portfolio that Danelec is now taking over. It brings joy to Danelec, that not only the product but also several team members are becoming part of Danelec. The entire team is thrilled about the transfer. Especially Nicola Jensch, who is taking over the daily management of the German business for Danelec in connection with the consolidation is looking forward to the business opportunities.

People & Company News Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Falls for 10th Straight Session
© Joe / Adobe Stock

Canada's Seaway Strike Impacts 115 Vessels in Great Lakes...
(Photo: Patrick Loch / USACE)

Mississippi River Lowered Near Minneapolis for Dam...
Emilia Sánchez (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of...
© Pulsar Imagens / Adobe Stock

Amazon Drought Chokes River Traffic, Threatens Exports
© Christian / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Publishes Draft EIR for Proposed Turning...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

NYC Exploring Ways to Move More Freight Via Waterways

NYC Exploring Ways to Move More Freight Via Waterways

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NOAA Research Ship Jobs

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NOAA Research Ship Jobs

Danelec Acquires MacGregor VDR Business

Danelec Acquires MacGregor VDR Business

Israel's Ship Industry Urges Government to Help with Jump in War Insurance

Israel's Ship Industry Urges Government to Help with Jump in War Insurance

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News