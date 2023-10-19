Subscribe
Search

It's Crunch Time for Brazilian Ports

October 19, 2023

© Erich Sacco / Adobe Stock
© Erich Sacco / Adobe Stock

Brazil’s commodities export hubs are strained with record volumes of soy, corn and sugar to be moved at a time of the year when rains start to increase in southern ports, according to traders, analysts and shipping data.

Exporters are reporting delays in coffee shipments due to a tight availability of trucks and containers, while loading waiting times for vessels have jumped, resulting in additional costs for traders and delays for the commodities to reach destinations.

Brazil ports have been dealing with high volumes this year, but rains in the south, the largest ever delivery of sugar on the expiration of the October contract in New York and the diversion of cargoes from northern ports to Santos port as a drought cut the Amazon River’s water levels added pressure to the system.

“We are having trouble with container availability,” said the chief trader of a large coffee exporter said on condition of anonymity, adding that the situation slowed exports in September.

He said the sugar industry is using a lot more containers, reducing availability.

Raw sugar is usually shipped in bulk, while refined sugar uses containers.

According to shipping data provider Datamar, container use for sugar exports jumped 86% in the year through August versus the previous year, while the number of containers used for coffee fell 5%.

For bulk carriers, the wait to load cargoes jumped.

Shipping agency Williams said the waiting time at CLI, a main sugar terminal in Santos, rose to 33 days on Wednesday from 17 days in September.

ING analysts said some sugar shipments scheduled to depart Brazil in October will likely be pushed to November.

A director at one of the largest sugar exporters in Brazil said, however, that buyers were already expecting the delays.

“But if it starts to rain much, it can get complicated,” he added.

The forecast is for only light rains in the coming days at Santos, with heavier downpours expected from Oct. 28.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Ports South America Cargo Americas Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Port of Galveston to Co-pilot Shore Power Project
Emilia Sánchez (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of...
(Photo: Port of Brownsville)

Port of Brownsville Receives $11.5 Million Infrastructure...
© Christian / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Publishes Draft EIR for Proposed Turning...
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The Real Cost of Net Zero Ports
© NOEL CABE / Adobe Stock

Vale Seals Deal for Potential Low-carbon Iron Ore Complex

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Artery

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec Wins €6.65 Million Shore Power Order

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

The Power of Offshore Molecule Production

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News