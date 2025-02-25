LNG Cruise Ship Bunkering Completed at Singapore Cruise Center

Asia Pacific’s first LNG bunkering for cruise passenger ships was completed at Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC).

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels delivered the LNG via the bunker Brassavola to Silversea’s Silver Nova as part of this pioneering operation. Brassavola is managed by V.Ships and owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. The LNG fuelling culminated months of detailed planning and coordination amongst multiple stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with industry safety standards. This enabled passenger movements and ship operations to continue smoothly throughout the bunkering.

SCC CEO Jacqueline Tan said: “As this is the first LNG bunkering for passenger cruise ships in Singapore, we needed to ensure we were operationally ready for it. All stakeholders must comply with stringent protocols guided by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This successful operation will pave the way for other LNG-powered cruise vessels to bunker at our HarbourFront Terminal.”

The debut of LNG bunkering at SCC’s HarbourFront Terminal is an extension of the LNG bunkering services already available in Singapore for harbor craft and commercial vessels since 2016. It also positions the Singapore Cruise Centre to support LNG-powered passenger ships calling in the region.