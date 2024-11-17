PSA BDP Commits to Science Based Target Initiatives

Philadelphia-based Logistics company PSA BDP has made a formal commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an organization that provides a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

PSA BDP is committed to setting near-term and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets in accordance with SBTi’s net zero standard.

With over 98% of PSA BDP’s emissions derived from the transportation of freight, its focus will also help customers achieve their own reduction targets.

The process will begin with an external audit, aligned with the ISO 14064 standard for GHG accounting. PSA BDP will then set its existing Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets through the SBTi methodology. Following the approval of these targets, PSA BDP will submit new Scope 3 targets, with a view to having them in place by the end of 2025.

The targets will include both near-term goals, such as those aimed for 2030 or 2035, and long-term goals that aim for net zero by 2050.

For PSA BDP, emissions reduction equates to assisting customers to reduce emissions from freight movement and is the goal of PSA BDP’s Freight Decarbonisation Framework. This approach begins with enhanced data collection through its Carbon Dashboard tool announced earlier this year, enabling customers to tackle the freight emissions in their science-based targets.

“At PSA BDP, we are fully committed to leading the supply chain industry towards a low-carbon future and are working proactively to reduce emissions across key areas,” noted Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability, PSA BDP. "We recognize the urgency of taking action as an organization to further our own sustainability goals as well as enable our customers to achieve their emissions reduction goals.”

The SBTi’s net zero standard is the world’s only framework for corporate net zero target setting in line with climate science. Targets are deemed ‘science-based’ when they align with the latest climate science, which outlines the necessary measures to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – specifically, limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.



