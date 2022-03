Cofco International said on Wednesday it had won a 25-year concession for an agriculture bulk terminal at Brazil's Port of Santos, expanding its footprint in the world's top soybean exporter.

The STS11 terminal will be fully operational in 2026, Cofco said in a statement. The terminal will help expand Cofco's port capacity in Brazil to 14 million tonnes.





(Reuters - Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Caroline Stauffer)