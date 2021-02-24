28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 24, 2021

ClassNK Grants Its fFrst Remote Survey Notation

The Online Certificate Delivery Ceremony: (Top right: Takakage Imai, President, MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd.; Bottom right: Master of M/V “Orca Ace”, Capt. Sergey Nichiporenko; Bottom left: Satoshi Fujii, General Manager, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Top left: Yoshinori Kozeki, Corporate Officer, ClassNK)

The Online Certificate Delivery Ceremony: (Top right: Takakage Imai, President, MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd.; Bottom right: Master of M/V “Orca Ace”, Capt. Sergey Nichiporenko; Bottom left: Satoshi Fujii, General Manager, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Top left: Yoshinori Kozeki, Corporate Officer, ClassNK)

ClassNK granted its Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for ORCA ACE, PCC operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and managed by MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd. (MOLSHIP). This is the first vessel on ClassNK’s registry to be marked with RMSV notation.

To provide a proper guidance for remote surveys using ICT, ClassNK published its Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver.2) in January 2021 by incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for presenting a transparent standards for remote survey application and ensuring reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys. In Ver. 2.0, ClassNK made a revision to include class notation requirements for ships with advance preparation for remote surveys such as procedures for crew members.

Related News

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Cargo Volume Down in January

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 (Photo: Cheniere)

Cheniere Expects Rising LNG Demand with Vaccine Rollout

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Starts Giving COVID-19 Vaccinations

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int