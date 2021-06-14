V.O. Chidambaranar Port Records Surge in Windmill Blade Shipments

V.O. Chidambaranar Port handled a single export consignment of 24, 77.5-m windmill blades, the longest of its kind handled through the port.

The 200-m long M.V. PAC Alcor was berthed at the Port on June 10, 2021, where the loading of the 77.5-m blades were carried out using ship’s hydraulic cranes and harbor mobile cranes of the port.

The blades were transported by M/s. NTC Logistics India Private Ltd., using specialized wind blade and tower transportation flat bed trucks all the from Sriperumbudur to Tuticorin. The blades were stacked three high, conforming to the safety standards and the vessel sailed from the port on June 13, 2021, bound for the Port of Aransas, TX.

On June 9, the port had handled 84 Windmill blades of length 74.9 m in a single consignment. The Vestas Windmill blade manufacturer in India, M/s. TPA Industries, Chennai, shipped the above consignment through VOC Port, for which M/s. DSV Air & Sea Pvt Ltd., were the handling agents.

Overall, V.O. Chidambaranar Port is reportting a surge in wind power components hitting its docks, with 423 Windmill blades and frames handled from the start of 2021 to mid-June.





Photo courtesy V.O. Chidambaranar Port