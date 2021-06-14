28882 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 14, 2021

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Records Surge in Windmill Blade Shipments

Photo courtesy V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Photo courtesy V.O. Chidambaranar Port

V.O. Chidambaranar Port handled a single export consignment of 24, 77.5-m windmill blades, the longest of its kind handled through the port. 

The 200-m long M.V. PAC Alcor was berthed at the Port on June 10, 2021, where the loading of the 77.5-m blades were carried out using ship’s hydraulic cranes and harbor mobile cranes of the port.  

The blades were  transported by M/s. NTC Logistics India Private Ltd., using specialized wind blade and tower transportation flat bed trucks all the from Sriperumbudur  to Tuticorin. The blades were stacked three high, conforming to the safety standards and the vessel sailed from the port on June 13, 2021, bound for the Port of Aransas, TX.

On June 9, the port had handled 84 Windmill blades of length 74.9 m in a single consignment. The Vestas Windmill blade manufacturer in India, M/s. TPA Industries, Chennai, shipped the above consignment through VOC Port, for which M/s. DSV Air & Sea Pvt Ltd., were the handling agents.

Overall, V.O. Chidambaranar Port is reportting a surge in wind power components hitting its docks, with 423 Windmill blades and frames handled from the start of 2021 to mid-June.


Photo courtesy V.O. Chidambaranar Port 

Related News

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec.

VIDEO: Five Minutes with Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Fishing Charter Captain

● Dauphin Island, AL, United States

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Full-time, Tenure Track Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int