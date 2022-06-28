28982 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 28, 2022

Chesters Joins Van Ameyde Marine

Robert Chesters, Global Business Development Manager, Van Ameyde Marine (Photo: Van Ameyde Marine)

Robert Chesters, Global Business Development Manager, Van Ameyde Marine (Photo: Van Ameyde Marine)

Van Ameyde Marine, the Netherlands-headquartered marine surveying, consultancy and loss prevention group, has appointed Rob Chesters as its new global business development manager.

Based in the UK, Chesters has a remit to work with teams across group to develop a global strategy and service offering, with the aim of expanding the company’s international reach geographically and by market sector.

Chesters, who has more than 20 years’ business development experience in the maritime services sector, having held senior positions with Wilhelmsen Ships Service, joins Van Ameyde Marine from Oceanic Technical Solutions, where he worked with shipowners and managers to reduce their vessels’ impact on the marine environment.

Related News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

 (Photo: Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority)

Nearly $30 Million Allocated for Port of Oshawa Expansion

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 (Photo: Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure)

Trelleborg Supplies Docking Equipment for Sinopec’s Tianjin LNG Terminal

 Lasse Kristoffersen (Photo: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Kristoffersen Takes the Helm at Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int