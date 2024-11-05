Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day

The British Columbia ports labor dispute continued on Tuesday, impacting exports at Canada's biggest port in Vancouver with no sign of negotiating progress.



International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 foremen began limited strike actions on Monday at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time (16:00 GMT) and their employer, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association, locked out workers at 4:30 p.m.



Industries and provincial governments across Canada are alarmed by the dispute, which is occurring at the same time as a partial strike is blocking 40 percent of container traffic of the Port of Montreal, according to the Maritime Employers Association, which represents port terminal operators.



Potash, coal, pulse crops, beef, pork and forestry products are some of the commodities affected. The ports also play a major role in importing components for Canadian manufacturers from Asian and European suppliers. Bulk-grain shipments are excluded from the disruption, according to Canada's labor code.



Pay, working conditions and concerns about automation are the core of long-simmering demands from the longshore foremen, who supervise other longshore workers and manage loading operations in port facilities.



Local 514 union President Frank Morena said in a statement the employers "deliberately and irresponsibly overreacted" to get the federal government to step in to end the dispute and that the union is ready to resume talks. Morena also said the BCMEA was threatening to remove four important items related to wages, benefits and bonuses from the existing collective agreement should its final offer be rejected.



"We see these threats as further provocation by the BCMEA to get federal government intervention, not to bargain a new contract." The BCMEA said it is willing to continue negotiating any time and the final offer it presented Oct. 30 stands.



A spokesperson for Canada's labor ministry declined to comment. Landlocked provinces in Canada rely on the west coast ports to export commodities to Asia.



"Alberta's government is disappointed and dismayed that yet another work stoppage is occurring in Canada's transportation sector that has the potential to create widespread damage to Canadians, our country's economy and our reputation as a reliable trading partner," said a statement by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and transportation minister Devin Dreeshen.



Alberta estimates it ships C$350 million per week through B.C. ports, with Saskatchewan estimating over C$400 million.



B.C.'s mining industry, like many export-reliant industries, is asking the federal government to step in.



"The supply chain disruptions and economic repercussions associated with this job action could be substantial," said Michael Goehring, president and CEO of the Mining Association of B.C., which represents steelmaking coal, metal and mineral producers.



He added the industry is still recovering from work stoppages at Canada's two main railway companies a few months ago.



Fertilizer Canada estimates the industry loses C$9.7 million per day in lost sales due to both port strikes.



Canada's Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said on X on Saturday it was the responsibility of the union and employer to reach an agreement.