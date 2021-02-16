28838 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 16, 2021

Bulgaria Nabs Heroin Haul on Containership from Dubai

© ValentinValkov / Adobe Stock

© ValentinValkov / Adobe Stock

Bulgarian authorities have seized 401 kilograms of heroin hidden in containers on a ship that arrived at the Black Sea port of Varna from Dubai, the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Customs officers found the heroin divided among nearly 500 packages stashed inside bitumen roofing rolls from Iran, which arrived on February 7, prosecutors said in a statement. The owner of the importing company and a customs official had been detained and charged with drug smuggling, the prosecutors said.

The authorities estimated the haul’s value for court purposes at up to 36 million levs ($22 million), with a street value that could be double or triple that estimate.

Bulgaria is on the so-called Balkan Route of drug trafficking, used to supply the West with drugs from Asia and the Middle East.


($1 = 1.6080 leva)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Related News

Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 © Ben / Adobe Stock

Australia's Exporters Weather China Squall, Find New Harbors

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Image courtesy Kongsberg

Maritime Digitalization: Kongsberg Digital, Nautilus Labs Enter Partnership

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int