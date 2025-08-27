Subscribe
Bristol Harbor Group Welcomes Lauren Kirk

August 27, 2025

© Bristol Harbor Group, Inc.
Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has welcomed Lauren Kirk as a naval architect to its naval architecture and marine engineering firm. Lauren Kirk holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and MarineEngineering from Webb Institute.

During her time at Webb, Lauren interned at BHGI and Gilbert Associates, assisting naval architects and marine engineers with system and structural design for various types of vessels. She also interned at Langan Design Partners, where she worked on both sailing and motor yacht design. Lauren is a member of the Society of Naval Architects and MarineEngineers (SNAME), Society of Women Engineers (SWE), and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology (IMarEST).

