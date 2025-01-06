Subscribe
BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

January 6, 2025

Ted Sensenbrenner, BoatUS Foundation Director of Boating Safety (c) BoatUS
Ted Sensenbrenner, BoatUS Foundation Director of Boating Safety (c) BoatUS

Ted Sensenbrenner, BoatUS Foundation Director of Boating Safety, has been appointed by Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as a Representative to the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee (NBSAC).

A coalition of recreational boating safety, state boating officials, national boating organizations, and boat and equipment manufacturers, NBSAC provides valuable assistance to the Department of Homeland Security, through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, on matters related to recreational boating safety. Sensenbrenner is charged as one of seven individuals representing national recreational boating organization and public interests on the 21-member committee.

Sensenbrenner’s career at the BoatUS Foundation began in 2004 when he was appointed Assistant Boating Safety Director, responsible for the nonprofit Foundation’s boating safety initiatives. He also has extensive offshore racing experience, holds a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain 100-ton license with towing and sailing endorsements, and is a National Safe Boating Council Instructor/Instructor Trainer.

An alumni of The College of St. Mary’s who now hails from Crownsville, Maryland, Sensenbrenner also teaches and develops local youth sailing programs and is president of the Indian Landing Boat Club, where he’s spearheading fundraising efforts for shoreline restoration on two islands.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

US Port Labor Talks Resume with Spotlight on Automation

Amid Falling Suez Canal Revenue, Egypt to get $1.2 bln IMF Boost

BoatUS' Sensenbrenner Appointed to NBSAC

