Subscribe
Search

Black Sea Spill Volunteers Beg Putin for Help

December 23, 2024

File image: An oil soiled Sea bird struggles after a coastal oil spill. (c) ChrisTYCat Adobestock
File image: An oil soiled Sea bird struggles after a coastal oil spill. (c) ChrisTYCat Adobestock

Volunteers helping to clean up a major oil spill along Russia's Black Sea coast appealed in a video released on Monday for President Vladimir Putin to urgently send federal aid, saying that they and local authorities were overwhelmed.

The pollution, which has coated sandy beaches at and around Anapa, a popular summer resort, has caused serious problems for seabirds and everything from dolphins to porpoises.

The oil is from two ageing tankers hit by a storm on Dec. 15. One of the vessels split in half, while the other ran aground.

On Thursday, Putin called the incident an ecological disaster and officials from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry say over 10,000 people are now involved in the clean-up.

But a group of around 30 local volunteers, who filmed their appeal on a beach strewn with sacks full of polluted sand, told Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that they believed the scale of the disaster was too big for local authorities to cope and demanded Moscow send urgent help.

"The local authorities do not have the professional resources and technical means to neutralise the consequences of such a large-scale disaster and have been forced to compensate for the lack of manpower by using volunteers with shovels," a spokesperson for the group said, reading out a list of demands.

He said professional clean-up workers needed to be sent in along with scientists specialising in pollution and veterinarians to treat seabirds. Russia, he said, should also appeal to other countries for help with equipment.

"This is a cry from the soul. Such a catastrophe cannot be defeated with shovels," a female volunteer added in the same video appeal.

Alexander Kozlov, the minister for natural resources and ecology, visited Anapa on Monday to oversee the clean-up and said that 366 items of equipment were being used in the operation.

State TV said 40 km (25 miles) of coastline had already been cleaned, but Kozlov said the weather conditions were difficult and that oil was still washing up on beaches despite the erection of barriers at sea to try to keep it from the shore.

Divers were due to check one of the tankers that got into trouble on Dec. 15 to see if it was still leaking oil.

State TV said six dead dolphins had washed up on the shore in the last 24 hours and that an overnight storm had ripped open sacks full of contaminated sand gathered up by volunteers.

Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Oil Spill Recovery Marine Casualties

Related Logistics News

Volunteers Battle Black Sea Oil Spill
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports
(c) Tanco

Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments

Ukraine blames Russia for Black Sea oil spill
Photo (c) Panama Maritime Authority

Panamanian-flag Tanker Rescues 73 in Dramatic Ops
A boxship discharges cargo at the Port of Oakland (c) Port of Oakland

Moody's: Port of Oakland A1 Rating Maintained

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Black Sea Spill Volunteers Beg Putin for Help

Black Sea Spill Volunteers Beg Putin for Help

Baltic Index Ticks Up as Large Bulkers Post Gains

Baltic Index Ticks Up as Large Bulkers Post Gains

Petrobras inks deal to build four Support Vessels

Maine Maritime Cadets win Crowley Scholarships

Maine Maritime Cadets win Crowley Scholarships

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Brazil airline company Gol upbeat on capacity as Boeing delivers new 737 MAXs
Rome finishes marquee project in contentious city overhaul for Catholic Holy Year
Google's proposed search results page changes get thumbs up from EU airlines