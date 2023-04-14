Subscribe
Search

Belov Engenharia Shipyard Delivers 'E-Pushboat' HB Poraque

April 14, 2023

Photos courtesy of Belov Engenharia
Photos courtesy of Belov Engenharia

Belov Engenharia Shipyard, located in Salvador, Brazil, delivered the first Robert Allan Ltd. designed RApide 2000-E pushboat – HB Poraque. It is the first of two battery/diesel electric vessels for Hidrovias do Brasil S.A. 

HB Poraque is a battery electric shallow draft pushboat, with a second vessel, HB Enguia, due for delivery in May 2023. The vessels will provide terminal assistance in the Amazon River system and can perform their core operations purely on battery power.

The RApide 2000-E designs are fitted with a DC grid diesel-electric propulsion system, comprising two diesel generators, two L-drives and a large battery bank. The pushboat can operate in zero emissions mode and the 600 kWh batteries have sufficient endurance to perform its primary role, with the future expansion to 2000 kWh enabling secondary roles to also be performed with zero emissions. The two L-drive units each have an input power of 375 kW. The propulsion system is diesel-electric to improve efficiency when operating in multiple power modes.

The propulsion system of the pushboat comprises a pair of Schottel SRP210L-FP thrusters, capable of being removed from above, powered by two permanent magnet electric motors. The entire electric system was designed, manufactured, and integrated by WEG, including the battery packs. Two Caterpillar C18 diesel generators provide redundancy and the capability to perform longer missions.

Photos courtesy of Belov Engenharia

RApide 2000-E Main Particulars
Length overall: 20.4 m
Beam, moulded: 10.0 m
Depth, moulded: 3.2 m
Minimum operating draft: 2.2 m
Normal operating draft: 2.4 m
The vessel is certified as an inland navigating vessel by DNV Class Notation: ✠ 1A, (Z), IN(0.6), Pusher, Battery Power, Amazon / EO, BIS

Technology Shipbuilding Hybrid Electric Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Source: Crowley

Crowley Invests in Asset-Sharing Logistics Platform...
Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/Tärntank

Tärntank Wind-Assisted Tanker Trio to Sport Kongsberg Gear
Seawing on Corona Citrus. Image courtesy K Line

"K" Line Bulk Carrier Corona Citrus to get "Seawing"
Image courtesy Techcross

Techcross Smart Platform Leverages Data for Customer...
Image courtesy Fratelli Cosulich Group

First LNG Bunker Ship Launched in China for Fratelli...
(Photo: PERC)

Propane Council Encourages Ports to Apply for Funding


Trending Logistics News

Source: Australian Border Force

Operation TIN CAN Targets Rip-On/Rip-Off Concealment
Legal
Maogen Xue: Photo courtesy of LR

China Marine Management Restructure by LR
People & Company News

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Canada's Port of Vancouver Expecting Record Cruise Season

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News