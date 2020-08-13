28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 14, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 13, 2020

Baltic Index Rises for 12th Straight Session

© martinfredy / Adobe Stock

© martinfredy / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rose for the 12th straight session on Thursday, helped by an uptick in demand for all vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities and reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was up 37 points, or 2.4%, at 1,577, its highest since July 21.

The Baltic capesize index rose 52 points, or 2.2%, to 2,384.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport cargoes of 170,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes, including iron ore and coal, were up $435 at $19,774.

The panamax index gained 50 points, or 2.9%, to 1,797, its highest since Oct. 21.

The index posted gains for a 12th straight session.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $451 to $16,174.

The supramax index edged up 18 points to 911.


(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Related News

SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 © promesaartstudio / Adobe Stock

Nigeria Convicts First Pirates Under New Maritime Law

 Image: Fugro

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 © Oleksii / Adobe Stock

Insurgents Seize Port Near Total's Mozambique LNG Project

 © juandofer / MarineTraffic.com

Who Owned the Chemicals that Blew up Beirut? No One Will Say

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Term Asst Prof of Marine Transportation

● Ketchikan, AK, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int