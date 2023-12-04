Subscribe
Armstrong Tapped to Lead Babcock Marine Sector

December 4, 2023

Image courtesy Babcock International Group
Image courtesy Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group (Babcock) appointed Paul Armstrong to lead its marine sector, delivering a number of critical UK and international defence programmes, including the UK’s Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

With a career that started in shipbuilding in Barrow-in-Furness, Armstrong brings a wealth of wide-ranging industry experience to grow and develop one of Babcock’s core business sectors. Joining Babcock from Draken International, the aviation defence business where he was CEO responsible for operations in the UK, US and overseas territories, Paul holds an MA in Corporate Governance and Commercial Law and Chartered Status with the ICSA.  

