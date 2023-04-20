Subscribe
Argentina Unions End Strike at Rosario Port

April 20, 2023

A federation of unions representing Argentina's port and maritime workers lifted a three-day-old strike that had affected the key Rosario grains shipping hub, the federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The short-lived strike threatened to choke off grain exports from the South American agricultural powerhouse. The action was launched as a severe economic slump deepened, marked by the steady weakening of the local currency amid triple-digit inflation.

The announcement from the FeMPINRA union federation, which was demanding changes to taxes on worker salaries, followed meetings with government officials.

"With this agreement, the strike has been lifted and the functioning of the ports is getting back to normal," said Juan Carlos Schmid, the FeMPINRA secretary general, in a statement.

He also praised the solidarity of all the participating unions.

The union representing grains-loader workers, known as Urgara, had on Monday joined the strike for 24-hours, paralyzing grains shipments from the major Rosario port, as well as nearby hubs where the bulk of Argentina's corn, wheat and especially processed soybeans are sent out to buyers.

The decision to lift the strike followed a meeting at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in the capital Buenos Aires, in which President Alberto Fernandez's cabinet chief, transport and labor ministers attended.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by David Alire Garcia,Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

Ports Cargo Grain Carriers Strike

