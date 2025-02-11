Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India, has announced the appointment of Saurav Kumar as Managing Director within its Infrastructure and Capital Projects practice in India. This strategic appointment underscores A&M’s commitment to bolstering its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions for India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, fueled by the government’s ambitious infrastructure development initiatives.

Mr. Kumar brings over 16 years of consulting and industry expertise in engineering, construction, and procurement. He specializes in optimizing value creation in capital projects by enhancing cost and time efficiencies, driving end-to-end digital transformations, and establishing long-term strategic frameworks for clients. His expertise spans diverse sectors, including infrastructure, engineering, construction, and renewables, where he has successfully led the turnaround of large projects such as buildings, rapid transit systems, railways, factories, petrochemicals, solar and wind farms, among others.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Kumar spent over 12 years with McKinsey & Company in India, where he delivered transformative solutions across project design, execution, and optimization. Mr. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree in production engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy.