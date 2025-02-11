Subscribe
Search

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

February 11, 2025

Saurav Kumar_Photo-Courtesy_Alvarez & Marsal
Saurav Kumar_Photo-Courtesy_Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India, has announced the appointment of Saurav Kumar as Managing Director within its Infrastructure and Capital Projects practice in India. This strategic appointment underscores A&M’s commitment to bolstering its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions for India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, fueled by the government’s ambitious infrastructure development initiatives.

Mr. Kumar brings over 16 years of consulting and industry expertise in engineering, construction, and procurement. He specializes in optimizing value creation in capital projects by enhancing cost and time efficiencies, driving end-to-end digital transformations, and establishing long-term strategic frameworks for clients. His expertise spans diverse sectors, including infrastructure, engineering, construction, and renewables, where he has successfully led the turnaround of large projects such as buildings, rapid transit systems, railways, factories, petrochemicals, solar and wind farms, among others.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Kumar spent over 12 years with McKinsey & Company in India, where he delivered transformative solutions across project design, execution, and optimization. Mr. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree in production engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

New Appointment

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Andrew Sassoli-Walker / DP World Southampton)

DP World Southampton Welcomes First Gemini Cooperation...
The Hudson River Estuary PORTS station at Turkey Point, New York in January 2025. It measures and disseminates observations and predictions of water levels, currents, salinity, and meteorological parameters – winds, atmospheric pressure, air and water temperatures – that mariners need to navigate safely. Credit: Sarah Fernald, NYSDEC.

NOAA Guides Easier Hudson River Navigation
Copyright alexyz3d/AdobeStock

Sanctions Bite, Drive Cost of Russian Oil Shipments...
© Chris Hinkley / Adobe Stock

California Revisits At Berth Regulation Calculations
Guy Platten (c) ICS

ICS Addresses Release of Galaxy Leader crew

Oil Tanker Vessel Deliveries Plummet 74% in '24

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on Port Industry Issues

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Alvarez & Marsal Expands Infrastructure & Capital Projects Team

Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Algeria offers to purchase soft milling wheat of nominal 50,000 T
Al Khaleej Sugar: Regional overcapacity limits output
Maguire: Vietnam's industrial boom is driving global coal imports at new heights.