AGLPA Names New Officers

The American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) elected new officers at its annual meeting last week.

AGLPA represents the interests of commercial ports and port users on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes. Its members include 16 public agency port authorities and more than 30 associate members representing allied companies and organizations.

The new officers are:

Paul C. LaMarre III - President

LaMarre is the Director of the Port of Monroe, MI and is responsible for the management and oversight of Michigan’s only seaport on Lake Erie and its surrounding industrial park. He assumed his position in July 2012, becoming the youngest Port Director on the Great Lakes, after serving as the Manager of Maritime Affairs for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority since 2007.

Prior to that, he served as a deck officer on multiple Great Lakes towing vessels. A graduate of the California Maritime Academy, LaMarre holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation with minors in logistics and naval science, as well as his USCG License 3rd Mates License for unlimited tonnage vessels. He has also served as pilot in the United States Navy.

Deb Deluca - Vice President

Deb DeLuca is the executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and the first woman to lead the organization in its history. DeLuca is currently president of the Minnesota Ports Association and an executive committee member of APEX, a regional economic and business development organization. She is a board member of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota and the Chamber of Marine Commerce and also serves as an alternate Minnesota commissioner to the Great Lakes Commission.

Erik Varela - Treasurer

Varela is Executive Director of the Illinois International Port District (Port of Chicago) and is the first Latino to hold that position. The IIPD owns and manages port and intermodal facilities on the city's south side at Lake Calumet and on the Calumet River at Lake Michigan. Prior to his role with port district, Varela worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the Chicago Park District.

Bill Scriber - Secretary

Scriber is Executive Director of the Port of Oswego Authority and is responsible for overseeing operations of the New York's only active commercial port on Lake Ontario. He is a graduate of State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego and is a US Army veteran.



