Subscribe
Search

AGLPA Names New Officers

July 31, 2023

Source: Port of Monroe
Source: Port of Monroe

The American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) elected new officers at its annual meeting last week.

AGLPA represents the interests of commercial ports and port users on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes. Its members include 16 public agency port authorities and more than 30 associate members representing allied companies and organizations.

The new officers are:

Paul C. LaMarre III - President

LaMarre is the Director of the Port of Monroe, MI and is responsible for the management and oversight of Michigan’s only seaport on Lake Erie and its surrounding industrial park. He assumed his position in July 2012, becoming the youngest Port Director on the Great Lakes, after serving as the Manager of Maritime Affairs for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority since 2007.

Prior to that, he served as a deck officer on multiple Great Lakes towing vessels. A graduate of the California Maritime Academy, LaMarre holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation with minors in logistics and naval science, as well as his USCG License 3rd Mates License for unlimited tonnage vessels. He has also served as pilot in the United States Navy.

Deb Deluca - Vice President

Deb DeLuca is the executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and the first woman to lead the organization in its history. DeLuca is currently president of the Minnesota Ports Association and an executive committee member of APEX, a regional economic and business development organization. She is a board member of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota and the Chamber of Marine Commerce and also serves as an alternate Minnesota commissioner to the Great Lakes Commission.

Erik Varela - Treasurer

Varela is Executive Director of the Illinois International Port District (Port of Chicago) and is the first Latino to hold that position. The IIPD owns and manages port and intermodal facilities on the city's south side at Lake Calumet and on the Calumet River at Lake Michigan. Prior to his role with port district, Varela worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the Chicago Park District.

Bill Scriber - Secretary

Scriber is Executive Director of the Port of Oswego Authority and is responsible for overseeing operations of the New York's only active commercial port on Lake Ontario. He is a graduate of State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego and is a US Army veteran.

Ports Great Lakes

Related Logistics News

© DanishIqb / Adobe Stock

Pakistan's Import of Russian Crude Facing Obstacles
(Photo: Port Milwaukee)

New Agricultural Export Facility Opens at Port Milwaukee
(Photo: World Fuel Services Corporation)

World Fuel Services Completes First LNG Bunkering in China...
(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade on the Rise
(Photo: McCarthy Building Companies)

McCarthy Completes Berth Construction at Port Freeport
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Cheniere Energy Returns Louisiana LNG Export Plant to Full...

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Pakistan's Import of Russian Crude Facing Obstacles

Pakistan's Import of Russian Crude Facing Obstacles

Video

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Logistics News

Indonesia Finds Disease in Cows Shipped from Australia

Indonesia Finds Disease in Cows Shipped from Australia

AGLPA Names New Officers

AGLPA Names New Officers

Canada's Dock Workers, Employers Reach Labor Deal

Canada's Dock Workers, Employers Reach Labor Deal

Argentina Grain Inspectors End Strike After Government Order

Argentina Grain Inspectors End Strike After Government Order

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News