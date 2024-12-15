AGLPA Appoints New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) has appointed Brian Oszakiewski to Executive Director, succeeding Steve Fisher at the end of December after 30 years of distinguished leadership.

A native of Chicago, Oszakiewski is a longtime transportation and infrastructure advocate with extensive experience in policy, government relations, communications, administration and stakeholder engagement at the federal, state and local levels.

He has over a decade of experience on Capitol Hill managing transportation issues for a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member, serving in almost every staff position, including Chief of Staff and Legislative Director. Oszakiewski has led transportation policy and agency management in a Great Lakes governor’s office and worked in government relations roles at transportation trade associations. At the National Transportation Safety Board, he oversaw all external affairs, including government relations, communications, advocacy and safety recommendations, on behalf of the agency’s Chair.

"Brian Oszakiewski will be the fourth Executive Director of the AGLPA since it was founded in the late 1970s. He will be a strong and effective voice for our ports in Washington. And his ability to build relationships, provide insight, identify opportunities, and deliver results will serve us well," said Capt. Paul LaMarre, President of the AGLPA. "Many thanks go to Steve Fisher for his three decades of service to our industry. Any words that could be shared about Steve’s far-reaching accomplishments can never truly express our appreciation for all that we have accomplished together. We wish him well as he begins his next chapter of life."

A native of Northwest Indiana, Fisher was first named Executive Director in 1994. He previously served as staff to U.S. Senators Richard Lugar and Dan Quayle, both of Indiana. Over 30 years, Fisher worked to promote public policies that favored increased commerce at Great Lakes ports. These included the equitable handling of federal food aid exports, funding for Great Lakes harbor dredging and navigation infrastructure, funding for port development, expanded marketing of the St. Lawrence Seaway, promotion of short sea shipping, and funding for ballast water treatment technology research. Under Fisher's leadership, Great Lakes ports fought for reasonable state and federal vessel discharge regulations and a cost-effective pilotage system.

Fisher led several binational research and public affairs efforts to improve industry data and enhance public understanding of the importance of maritime commerce on the Great Lakes. Appointed by Indiana Governors Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb, Fisher served on the Great Lakes Commission for more than a decade. In recognition of this service, he was recently awarded the "Sagamore of the Wabash" award by Governor Holcomb – one of the highest honors bestowed by the State of Indiana.



