CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

The CMA CGM Group and the shareholders of the Fattal Group have reached an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the Fattal Group by CMA CGM and its subsidiaries. The completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026.

“This acquisition represents a key step in our ambition to become a global leader in integrated logistics solutions covering the entire supply chain. By integrating Fattal’s robust distribution platform, we are strengthening our downstream capabilities, bringing us closer to markets and end consumers. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to accelerate our growth, reinforce our presence in the dynamic markets of the MENA region, and create more value for our customers and partners. This transaction also reflects our continued confidence in Lebanon and our commitment to supporting its long-term development,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

“After 130 years of uninterrupted family management, the shareholders of the Fattal Group have made the carefully considered decision to sell the company to CMA CGM, thus entrusting the future of their business to a world leader in maritime transport, logistics, digital innovation and sustainable growth. This decision reflects the family’s confidence in CMA CGM’s ability to ensure the long-term strength and success of the company, its employees and the communities it serves,” explains Caroline Fattal, President of the Fattal Group.