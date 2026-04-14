marine link image
Subscribe
Search

CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

April 14, 2026

© Cerib - stock.adobe.com
© Cerib - stock.adobe.com

The CMA CGM Group and the shareholders of the Fattal Group have reached an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the Fattal Group by CMA CGM and its subsidiaries. The completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026.

“This acquisition represents a key step in our ambition to become a global leader in integrated logistics solutions covering the entire supply chain. By integrating Fattal’s robust distribution platform, we are strengthening our downstream capabilities, bringing us closer to markets and end consumers. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to accelerate our growth, reinforce our presence in the dynamic markets of the MENA region, and create more value for our customers and partners. This transaction also reflects our continued confidence in Lebanon and our commitment to supporting its long-term development,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

“After 130 years of uninterrupted family management, the shareholders of the Fattal Group have made the carefully considered decision to sell the company to CMA CGM, thus entrusting the future of their business to a world leader in maritime transport, logistics, digital innovation and sustainable growth. This decision reflects the family’s confidence in CMA CGM’s ability to ensure the long-term strength and success of the company, its employees and the communities it serves,” explains Caroline Fattal, President of the Fattal Group.

People & Company News Mergers And Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

© Ports of Stockholm

New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Transported to Stockholm...
© BIMCO

BIMCO: Global Seaborne Crude Shipments Drop 16% Since...
An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Operation Epic Fury, March 31, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

US Clarifies Details of Hormuz Blockade
© Zinus

Zinus to Support New London State Pier Shore Power Project
Adobe Stock/aerial-drone

India Allows Four Iranian Oil Tankers to Berth

NYK Bulkship Partners Sets Sail

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

Democratic Republic of Congo Copper Exports Fall 15%, Cobalt Rebounds

Democratic Republic of Congo Copper Exports Fall 15%, Cobalt Rebounds

New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Transported to Stockholm by Sea

New Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Transported to Stockholm by Sea

BIMCO: Global Seaborne Crude Shipments Drop 16% Since Start of the Iran War

BIMCO: Global Seaborne Crude Shipments Drop 16% Since Start of the Iran War

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

United and American Airlines rise after Kirby merger with Trump
United-American mega-deal pitch drives up shares; antitrust issues loom
Due to the price surge, Russia will increase LPG export duties in May.