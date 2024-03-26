Subscribe
Search

FMD Acquires AMMCON

March 26, 2024

Image courtesy FMD/AMMCON
Image courtesy FMD/AMMCON

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has acquired AMMCON Corp., a Jacksonville- based fittings and assembled components manufacturer. 

The defense contractor’s acquisition continues its expansion and commitment to providing critical components to the U.S. Navy and other marine defense customers.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense is working to build fully integrated products and services that will meet every need of maritime defense, and to accomplish this, we must continue to identify cutting-edge providers who share our commitment to serving as a defense contractor of the first rank," said George Whittier, FMD CEO

AMMCON provides critical fittings and other products used on the Virginia and Columbia Class submarine programs, as well as the Ford Class aircraft carrier program. This is FMD's eleventh acquisition since beginning its expansion in December 2020.

People & Company News Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Rhenus Port Logistics)

Seaway7 Extends Rotterdam Port Deal with Rhenus Port...
DEME’s Offshore Base in Vlissingen (Credit: DEME Group)

ABB to Supply Shore Connection System for DEME’s Fleet in...
© Tjeerd / Adobe Stock

RWE Joins Forces with Spanish Port to Create Floating Wind...
(Photo: Port of Aberdeen)

Port of Aberdeen Announces Leadership Appointments
(Image: Harland & Wolff)

Harland & Wolff to Provide Port Facilities for Falkland...
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Turkish Oil Terminal Halts Russian Oil Business

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Rattles Supply Chains Already Rocked by Troubles in Panama and the Red Sea

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Rattles Supply Chains Already Rocked by Troubles in Panama and the Red Sea

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Rattles Supply Chains Already Rocked by Troubles in Panama and the Red Sea

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Rattles Supply Chains Already Rocked by Troubles in Panama and the Red Sea

Bridge Collapse Freezes Ship Traffic in Port of Baltimore

Bridge Collapse Freezes Ship Traffic in Port of Baltimore

Over 100 Cattle Die on Voyage to Indonesia

Over 100 Cattle Die on Voyage to Indonesia

FMD Acquires AMMCON

FMD Acquires AMMCON

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News