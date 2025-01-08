ABYC names Board Members, Award Recipients

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) welcomed new board members and honored industry leaders at its annual meeting on Jan. 6 in San Antonio, Texas.

The event marked the official start of ABYC Standards Week, where experts across the marine industry gather to review and update safety standards for the design, construction, and repair of recreational boats.

ABYC Board Chair Jeff Wasil and President John Adey shared updates on the organization’s initiatives and recognized the volunteers who contribute to advancing boating safety.

The 2025 board of directors was announced, including new member Paulee Day, chief administrative officer and corporate secretary of West Marine.

“As a lifelong boater who has devoted most of my career to the boating industry, I am particularly appreciative of ABYC’s accomplishments in promoting boating safety,” said Day. “I’m thrilled to bring my skills and knowledge to support the mission of ensuring safe and enjoyable boating for all.”



Jeff Wasil introduced the new slate of officers and directors-at-large, with Christina Paul of K&L Gates stepping in as chair. The elected officers are:

Christina Paul, Chair

Cindy Squires, Vice Chair

Pete Chisholm, Technical Chair

Derek Rhymes, Treasurer

Jeff Wasil, Past Chair

The meeting concluded with ABYC’s annual awards ceremony, recognizing significant contributions to boating safety and the marine industry.

John Adey presented the Horizon Award to Anne Dunbar of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), acknowledging her exceptional career and contributions to ABYC’s mission.

“We celebrate Anne’s remarkable impact on our industry and her pivotal role in advancing ABYC’s work,” said Adey. “Her leadership with IBEX has been essential to spreading ABYC’s boating safety message. No one has done more to foster ABYC and U.S. Coast Guard involvement than Anne, and her dedication has strengthened our organization’s credibility and growth.”

Dave Marlow, Brunswick’s senior director of product integrity, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Pete Chisholm of Mercury Marine. The award recognizes ABYC members for their lifelong service to the marine industry and significant contributions to recreational boating safety.

“Pete’s name is synonymous with excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the marine industry,” said Marlow. “His decades-long career at Mercury Marine exemplifies dedication to advancing marine technology and safety standards. His work with ABYC, ISO, NASBLA, and NBSAC has undoubtedly saved lives and made boating safer and more enjoyable.”

For a complete list of ABYC’s board of directors and additional information, visit www.abycinc.org/about/leadership.