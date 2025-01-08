Subscribe
Search

ABYC names Board Members, Award Recipients

January 8, 2025

2025 ACBY Board of Directors (c) ACBY
2025 ACBY Board of Directors (c) ACBY

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) welcomed new board members and honored industry leaders at its annual meeting on Jan. 6 in San Antonio, Texas. 

The event marked the official start of ABYC Standards Week, where experts across the marine industry gather to review and update safety standards for the design, construction, and repair of recreational boats.

ABYC Board Chair Jeff Wasil and President John Adey shared updates on the organization’s initiatives and recognized the volunteers who contribute to advancing boating safety.

The 2025 board of directors was announced, including new member Paulee Day, chief administrative officer and corporate secretary of West Marine.

“As a lifelong boater who has devoted most of my career to the boating industry, I am particularly appreciative of ABYC’s accomplishments in promoting boating safety,” said Day. “I’m thrilled to bring my skills and knowledge to support the mission of ensuring safe and enjoyable boating for all.”
 
Jeff Wasil introduced the new slate of officers and directors-at-large, with Christina Paul of K&L Gates stepping in as chair. The elected officers are:

  • Christina Paul, Chair
  • Cindy Squires, Vice Chair
  • Pete Chisholm, Technical Chair
  • Derek Rhymes, Treasurer
  • Jeff Wasil, Past Chair

The meeting concluded with ABYC’s annual awards ceremony, recognizing significant contributions to boating safety and the marine industry.

John Adey presented the Horizon Award to Anne Dunbar of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), acknowledging her exceptional career and contributions to ABYC’s mission.

“We celebrate Anne’s remarkable impact on our industry and her pivotal role in advancing ABYC’s work,” said Adey. “Her leadership with IBEX has been essential to spreading ABYC’s boating safety message. No one has done more to foster ABYC and U.S. Coast Guard involvement than Anne, and her dedication has strengthened our organization’s credibility and growth.”

Dave Marlow, Brunswick’s senior director of product integrity, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Pete Chisholm of Mercury Marine. The award recognizes ABYC members for their lifelong service to the marine industry and significant contributions to recreational boating safety.

“Pete’s name is synonymous with excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the marine industry,” said Marlow. “His decades-long career at Mercury Marine exemplifies dedication to advancing marine technology and safety standards. His work with ABYC, ISO, NASBLA, and NBSAC has undoubtedly saved lives and made boating safer and more enjoyable.”

For a complete list of ABYC’s board of directors and additional information, visit www.abycinc.org/about/leadership.

Ship Repair & Conversion Yachting Safety

Related Logistics News

Copyright multipedia/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: Container Ship Order Book Soars to New...
A Wartsila methanol powered cement carrier. (c) Wartsila

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again
File image of a USCG Icebreaker (c) Kyo46 / Adobestock

USCG Takes Ownership of Commercial Icebreaker
The Ferry LONG ISLAND on sea trials (c) ESG

ESG Delivers LI Ferry to McAllister Subsidiary
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (c) ABS

ABS CEO Wiernicki Emphasizes Sustainable Shipping
A rendering of the Saltchuk Escort tug (c) Robert Allan

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

China Not Aware of Shandong Port Ban on US-Sanctioned Ships

China Not Aware of Shandong Port Ban on US-Sanctioned Ships

US Port Strike Averted

US Port Strike Averted

Navig8 Announces 80% Acquisition by ADNOC

CJC appoints Law, Jackson as new directors

CJC appoints Law, Jackson as new directors

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

In talks with Putin, PM Fico claims to have secured gas supplies for Slovakia
South Korea's FLC buys at least 65,000 T corn in personal deal, traders say
Philippines' Black Nazarene procession draws numerous countless devotees