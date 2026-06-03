Vice Admiral Bob Sharp Appointed as Windward Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer

Windward, thealeader in mission-grade Maritime AI, announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Sharp, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral, as Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer (CMIO). Sharp brings decades of experience at the highest levels of the U.S. defense and intelligence establishment, and will work directly with Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder, to shape Windward's intelligence strategy and deepen its engagement with defense, government, commercial and national security customers worldwide.

Sharp's career spans 34 years as a career Naval Intelligence Officer, culminating in his role as Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he led one of the nation's premier intelligence agencies, overseeing more than 14,000 personnel operating across 120 locations worldwide. He previously served as Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO) and Commanding Officer of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), giving him leadership experience with three of the U.S. government's most consequential maritime and geospatial intelligence organizations. He also served as Director for Intelligence at U.S. Special Operations Command.

"Windward has done something genuinely impressive, building a maritime intelligence solution that is not only technically advanced but operationally instrumental to the people who need it most," said Bob Sharp, incoming Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer at Windward. "The maritime domain has never been more congested, contested or more consequential to global security, and Windward’s ability to deliver continuous, predictive, decision-ready intelligence at scale is exactly what operators and policymakers need."

Sharp joins Windward at a moment of accelerating demand for advanced maritime intelligence, as geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions regimes, and evolving threats at sea drive unprecedented urgency across government and commercial sectors.