Vestas Partners with Maersk on Containerized Transport

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas and shipping giant Maersk have formed a long-term strategic partnership for all containerized transport, including door-to-door transport from the company's suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerized site parts and transport equipment.

The partnership, which becomes effective January 1, 2022, also includes all airfreight shipments, but not non-containerized road transport and outbound transport, which will continue to be managed by DSV and other partners.

By partnering with Maersk, the world’s largest asset owner within shipping and containers, Vestas noted it gets direct access to container capacity at a fixed price. The partnership also entails an opportunity to co-develop a joint sustainability journey, where the two leading companies can join forces to decarbonize logistics.

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer, Vestas, said, “The need for sustainable energy is as big as ever and with an increasingly challenging business environment, we are pleased to partner with Maersk on containerized transport. By partnering with Maersk, we can further accelerate the deployment of wind energy and protect profitability, while working together on developing solution that can make our supply chain more sustainable. We want to create a sustainable, resilient and predictable supply chain and by partnering with a world leader as Maersk, we strengthen our supply chain, our partnership setup within transport and create opportunities to improve sustainability.”

“We are enthusiastic to be chosen as Vestas’ main logistics partner. Running a global supply chain that can meet the needs from a global leader in sustainable energy solutions is both a complex and highly demanding undertaking. We will work hard to provide fast, resilient and dynamic supply chain solutions to Vestas as a modern end-to-end logistics company with fully controlled assets, while empowering them and turning complications into opportunities,” says Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and CEO Ocean and Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk.