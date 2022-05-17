Ukraine Restricts Corn Deliveries to Danube Port

Ukrainian national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia has imposed restrictions on corn transportation to the Danube port of Reni, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday.

It gave no reason for the decision, but it previously said that similar restrictions were imposed due to a large number of wagons accumulated near the crossing points.

The ban will be in effect from May 18 until cancelled, the consultancy said.

With Ukraine's ports blocked off by Russia's invasion, the major grain grower and global exporter is forced to send shipments across its western border, relying on limited railroad capacity and small Danube river ports.





(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)