Thome Group Introduces Digital Payment Solutions for Crew Wages

All Thome Group seafarers will now have access to a wide range of digital payment solutions, including crew payroll payments, international remittances, money transfers, mobile tops-ups, payroll advances and onboard expenses.

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, said Wednesday it will be facilitating Thome Group’s crew payments.

Thome Group provides integrated maritime services to the international shipping and offshore industries, with a global crew pool of around 12,000 seafarers. It manages a fleet of more than 400 vessels, providing a mix of full third-party ship management or crew only managed services.

Peter Schellenberger, Vice President - Supply Chain, at the Thome Group, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has markedly accelerated the need to switch to card and digital payments, as the industry moves away from the old fashioned cash-to-master system and searches for more convenient digital solutions. This is the first step for Thome in its aim to move towards the ‘cashless vessel’ and I look forward to working with the team at ShipMoney to make this a reality.”

“It is very rewarding to be working with Thome, a company unwaveringly committed to both helping seafarers and to finding innovative means to achieve that objective,” said Stuart Ostrow, President of ShipMoney. “We care deeply about the struggles that seafarers face every day—and which have been exacerbated by the current crew change crisis. Their wellbeing is our top priority and maritime payments for seafarers are our only focus. This enables us to devote 100% of our attention, resources, and expertise to helping crew and their employers.”