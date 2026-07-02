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Swire Shipping Announces New Branch Office in Timor-Leste

July 2, 2026

© Swire Shipping
© Swire Shipping

Swire Shipping announced the establishment of a new branch office in Dili, Timor-Leste, marking a milestone in the company's investment in Southeast Asia.

The new office will be led by Darry Tan, who has spent the past two years on the ground in Timor-Leste working closely with Swire Shipping's agency partner, CEVA Logistics. Darry's local market knowledge and established customer relationships position the new team to deliver service continuity and enhanced support to customers across the country.

Swire Shipping is also welcoming a number of experienced personnel who will transition from CEVA Logistics to the new branch office. Their operational expertise and relationships with local customers will help ensure continuity, while strengthening Swire Shipping's direct presence in the market.

Swire Shipping's East Timor Service (ETS) provides direct connections between Timor-Leste and global markets through its Singapore hub every 10 days, offering customers reliable access to international trade lanes and logistics solutions.

The new branch office will shortly move into its own dedicated premises in Dili, further strengthening Swire Shipping's long-term presence and capabilities in the country.

The launch of the Dili branch follows the successful establishment of Swire Shipping's Kuala Lumpur office in April 2026 and represents another significant milestone in the company's strategy to strengthen its presence across Asia-Pacific, deepen customer relationships, and bring its global network closer to the markets it serves.

New Facility Southeast Asia Timur-Leste

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