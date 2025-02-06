Smuggled Horses Intercepted at Port

Twenty horses have been found travelling on an illegal transport in horrific conditions, reports World Horse Welfare.

Some of the horses are suspected of being smuggled for fattening and slaughter despite the ban on live exports in May 2024.

Those on board included Irish Thoroughbreds, Connemaras and leisure ponies – alongside animals that were being moved legitimately.

Many of the horses were too sick and weak to travel, yet had been crammed into an unsuitable lorry where one foal was on the floor and unable to get back on its feet.

Dover port officials were alerted to the transporter and upon inspection discovered the downed foal.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer Rebecca Carter said: “A number of the horses were underweight and had strangles, a highly contagious bacterial and potentially fatal infection – with the infected horses suffering from painful abscesses and fever. Two also had pneumonia, and some were suffering from skin conditions and various other health issues.

“There were three unhandled foals who were matted with faeces as nobody could get hold of them to clean them up. They were completely terrified and when I approached them, they buried their heads into each other and huddled together in a corner of the stable.

“Overall, it was an incredibly sad sight to see this very mixed group of horses, some of which were fully clipped and shod, so previously well cared for, now looking bewildered, poor and depressed, with vacant expressions.”

Following health and welfare assessments five of the Irish Thoroughbreds were euthanized.

Carter added: “It’s not just the health of these horses which was put at risk, there’s a bigger issue here in that these horses were carrying highly contagious diseases and therefore a biosecurity threat to all those they came in contact with.”

Seven of the 20 horses, which were in better health, were claimed by their owners. The remaining eight were abandoned – including a pregnant mare and the terrified foals. These were taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk.



