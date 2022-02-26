Shipbuilding; Leadership Transition at Bay Ship & Yacht

Bay Ship & Yacht founders Bill Elliott and Alan Cameron step back, name Joel Welter CEO, Gerona Goethe General Manager

Bill Elliott, who during a 45-year career catapulted Bay Ship & Yacht (BS&Y) from operating out of a single, mobile shipping container known as the “Shipyard in a Box” to becoming a premiere ship repair conglomerate in San Francisco Bay, announced a new generation of leadership for the company.

Joel Welter, currently Chief Naval Architect, was named Chief Executive Officer and Gerona Goethe, currently Assistant General Manager was tapped tas General Manager. Both changes are effective March 28, 2022.

Welter graduated from Webb Institute in 1994 with a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and has been with BS&Y since 1998.

Goethe, who attended California Maritime Academy, holds a degree in Marine Engineering Technology and has been with the company since 2000.

Founded by Elliott in 1977, BS&Y’s steady expansion of marine refit and repair capabilities now serves a cross-section of commercial and government customers encompassing the region’s expanding ferry system, barge network, superyachts and more.

BS&Y’s main facility is located in Alameda, CA, along with Svendsen’s Marine & Industrial supply, employing approximately (350) craftspeople. Another facility, Svendsen’s Bay Marine in Richmond, CA specializes in commercial and recreational vessels.

Vice President Alan Cameron joined Elliott’s fledging BS&Y in 1979 and currently serves as General Manager. Both Elliott and Cameron will be engaged in business development outside BSY, with the various endeavors of Bay Maritime Corp.